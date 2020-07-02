Bhubaneswar: A private nursing home in Baramuda area of Bhubaneswar has been sealed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violation of COVID19 guidelines.

It is noteworthy that the BMC is carrying out such drives on a regular basis as there is a constant rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Bhubaneswar area.

The major government offices in Bhubaneswar have also restricted the entry of public today, the order read:

“In view of the steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar and in order to minimise the number of visitors to Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavel Bhawan, Rajeev Bhawan, and Krushi Bhawan, it has been decided to keep in abeyance all passes issued to visitors for these offices till July, 31.”