Covid19
A COVID Health Centre in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (File Pic)

Private Hospitals In 5 Odisha Cities Asked To Reserve 80% ICU Beds For COVID-19 Patients

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday asked all private hospitals having bed strength of 30  and above, located within the limits of five municipal corporations, to mandatorily designate a minimum 50 per cent  of their general beds and 80 per cent of ICUs for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immidiate

The five cities include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela.

Such private hospitals have also been given an option to convert the entire facility into a COVID hospital.

The hospitals will charge the patients at a rate as communicated by the government earlier, said a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

