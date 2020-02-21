Private hospital sealed over woman patient’s death in Odisha

Private hospital sealed over woman patient’s death in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 12

Berhampur: A private hospital was on Friday sealed here in Odisha over the death of a 24-year-old woman patient allegedly due to medical negligence.

Ganjam district administration sealed Gurudev Hospital in the silk city in the presence of the sub-collector.

The district administration had earlier raided the hospital, said an official.

According to reports, One Aiswarya Singh Deo was admitted to the hospital on February 17 after she complained of stomach ache. She was later diagnosed with appendicitis.

Related News

Patnagarh Parcel Bomb: Deceased’s wife demands death penalty…

MeT Dept predicts rainfall in Odisha from Feb 23

KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games…

Odia Cricketer Pragyan Ojha Retires From Cricket

Private hospital sealed over woman patient’s death in Odisha

The doctors at the hospital carried out an operation on her, but she died while being taken out of the operation theatre that night.

Her family members alleged that a higher dose of anaesthesia was administered to her, and she died.

Soon after her death, family members and locals staged a protest demanding cancellation of the hospital’s licence.

Following the allegations, the Ganjam district administration conducted a raid and sealed the Gurudev Hospital here this evening.

You might also like
State

Patnagarh Parcel Bomb: Deceased’s wife demands death penalty for Punjilal

State

MeT Dept predicts rainfall in Odisha from Feb 23

Sports

KIIT all set to host the 1st Khelo India University Games 2020

State

Odia Cricketer Pragyan Ojha Retires From Cricket

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.