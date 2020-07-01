Private company employee commits suicide in Odisha’s Bhadrak

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: An employee of a private company has allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased employee was identified as Chitta Ranjan Jena of Gabasahi under Bhadrak Town police limits.

As per reports, on Tuesday night Jena left his home and later consumed poison behind a Yamaha Showroom.

On hearing about the incident, Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Son of the deceased has alleged that his father committed suicide as he was depressed after a dispute with the owner of the company.

Investigation is underway in this matter.

 

