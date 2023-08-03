Private bus owners protest against Laxmi bus scheme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Laxmi bus scheme in Odisha is slated to be started in six districts of Odisha including Koraput, Gajapati and Kalahandi.

However, the Private bus owners association has protested against the Laxmi bus scheme in Odisha, said reliable reports on Thursday.

The Odisha government is going to start rolling out the Laxmi bus scheme service in panchayats from August 15 onwards, said the Information and Public Relations Department.

The private bus owners association has requested the government to include a few of their buses in the fleet of the Laxmi bus scheme.

The Mo Bus transport facility will be provided in rural areas under the Laxmi scheme said reliable reports. In the first phase buses will ply in six districts, said the Transport Secretary Usha Padhee, earlier in a meeting.

Under this plan, buses will run from each village panchayat to the main block. In the first phase, the Mo Bus service will be launched in undivided Koraput, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts.