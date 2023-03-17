Private bus owners in Odisha call off strike after talks with Govt

Bhubaneswar: Much to the delight of the travelers stranded due to the drivers strike in Odisha, private bus owners have decided to call off the strike on Friday.

The Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha has promised and assured to take the required steps within three months.

It was seen that buses have started plying in various parts of Odisha after the assurance. The bus stands that bore a deserted look were seen with buses and passengers.

The bus services were seen becoming normal. Though a bit of a problem was seen at some places in the State.

Devendra Kumar Sahu, General Secretary of the State Private Bus Owners Association said that there is a need for the government to discuss with the drivers union and resolve this dispute once and for all.

There is an urgent need to build a harmonious relationship between the bus owners, employees and the government, he added.

It is wort mentioning that, the protest called by Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha across Odisha has reached its third day on Friday. The drivers have seen protesting on the roads with posters, banners and placard Across Odisha.

Passengers were left stranded in various places of the state as buses, cabs and transport vehicles remained stranded across the state on Wednesday following an indefinite ‘quit steering’ call by the driver Mahansanga.