Private Bus Owners’ Assn calls off tomorrow’s western Odisha strike

Cuttack: The Private Bus Owners’ Association has called off the strike that was supposed to be staged tomorrow in western Odisha. Earlier, the Association had called for bus strike in ten district of western Odisha.

As per reports, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to launch the LAccMI Bus Scheme in Bhawanipatna tomorrow. Accordingly, these buses will run for Kalahandi district.

As many as 25 unions in 10 districts of western Odisha would have gone on a 24-hour bus strike tomorrow.

The state private bus owners’ Association withdrew from this. LAccMI buses will run only from panchayat to block in Kalahandi district while these buses will not run to the District headquarters or Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar.

Hence, the private bus owners’ association has called off the proposed strike in Western Odisha tomorrow.