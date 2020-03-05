Private Bus Fined 7 Lakh For Traffic Violation In Boudh, Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 136

Boudh: A private bus of Boudh was fined with a huge sum of money.

The amount of fine was almost 7 lakh rupees.  Rs. 6,72,445/- was the exact amount of fine collected.

The bus with registration number OD- 02- AK- 6199 was going from Boudh to Bhubaneswar.

The RTO of Boudh seized the bus just as it was starting its journey to Bhubaneswar.

The bus had violated a number of traffic rules.

Related News

Pranab Prakash Das Appointed As Organisational Secretary Of…

3rd Cadaver Kidney Transplant In Odisha’s SCB Hospital

CM to address grand event on Panchayati Raj Day in Cuttack…

Excise officials seize brown sugar, arrest peddler in Puri

The violations were as follows:

1. No Registration –fine of –5000/-

2. No Route Permit– fine of– 10,000/-

3. No Insurance Papers Since 4 years– fine of– 2000/-

4. No Tax Payment –fine of– 6,54,000/-

 

You might also like
State

Pranab Prakash Das Appointed As Organisational Secretary Of BJD, Odisha

State

3rd Cadaver Kidney Transplant In Odisha’s SCB Hospital

State

CM to address grand event on Panchayati Raj Day in Cuttack today

State

Excise officials seize brown sugar, arrest peddler in Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.