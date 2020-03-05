Private Bus Fined 7 Lakh For Traffic Violation In Boudh, Odisha

Boudh: A private bus of Boudh was fined with a huge sum of money.

The amount of fine was almost 7 lakh rupees. Rs. 6,72,445/- was the exact amount of fine collected.

The bus with registration number OD- 02- AK- 6199 was going from Boudh to Bhubaneswar.

The RTO of Boudh seized the bus just as it was starting its journey to Bhubaneswar.

The bus had violated a number of traffic rules.

The violations were as follows:

1. No Registration –fine of –5000/-

2. No Route Permit– fine of– 10,000/-

3. No Insurance Papers Since 4 years– fine of– 2000/-

4. No Tax Payment –fine of– 6,54,000/-