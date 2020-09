Prithvi Short Range Ballistic Missile Successfully Tested Off The Coast Of Odisha

Balasore: India yesterday carried out successful test firing of the Prithvi short-range ballistic missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

The testing was carried out from the Interim Test Range, Balasore off the coast of Odisha.

The missile has achieved its all mission objective as decided by Strategic Forces Command.