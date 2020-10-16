Prithvi-II Missile’s Night Trial Conducted Off Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar: India successfully conducted another night trial of indigenously-developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II ballistic missile from a defence test facility off Odisha coast today.

According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources, the short-range surface-to-surface missile was test-fired from the launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 7.30 PM.

Prithvi-II Missile was test fired as part of user trial by the Strategic Forces Command, added the sources.

This was the second successful night trial of Prithvi-II missile in less than a month.

Earlier, the Indian Army successfully conducted a night trial on September 23.

Prithvi-II is capable of attacking targets at a range of 350 km.

