Prisoner sustains fracture as Jail Warder thrashes him in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Tension ran high in Sambalpur Circle Jail on Monday after a prisoner had a fracture to his hand after being thrashed by a Jail Warder over a dispute.

The victim prisoner has been identified as Avinash Behera. He was serving jail term in a murder case.

As per the report, a dispute had occurred between Avinash and one of his fellow prisoners this morning and the Warder had reached to solve the same. As a verbal duel erupted between Avinash and the Warder, the latter thrashed him mercilessly causing the fracture.

The Jailor has accepted the thrashing of the prisoner and claimed that he had sustained only injuries and admitted to Burla Hospital.