Mayurbhanj: A prisoner serving life sentence escaped from police custody in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, yesterday. This incident took place in Panposh area under Bisoi Police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The prisoner has been identified as Daman Marandi, a native of Tiring town of the district.

According to sources, Daman who serving a life-sentence for a murder case since 2016 in Rairangpur sub-jail, is a tuberculosis patient. He had a regular medical check-up at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital (PRMMCH) in Baripada.

After his regular visit to the medical institute, he was returning with the policemen in a van. In the mid-way, Daman sought permission from the cops to attend call of the nature. The police stopped the vehicle following which Daman went to relieve himself.

However, as he did not return, the police sensed something was wrong. The cops searched the nearby area only to find out that the prisoner had escaped.

On getting the information, a team of Bisoi police reached the spot and searched for possible clues. But all effort was in vain.

A manhunt is underway to trace the convict.