Principal of College in Odisha’s Nayagarh district held for misbehaving girl students

Nayagarh: The principal of a College in Nayagarh district of Odisha has been arrested on the charge of misbehaving girl students. The incident took place in the Naba Choudhury Mahavidyalaya, Kendudhipi, Nayagarh under Itamati Police limits in the district.

The accused Principal has been identified as Pradipta Hati.

As per reports, two students of +2 Science of the College approached the Principal to intimate him about some problems. They had reportedly complained that classes were not going on regularly in the College.

However, as per the two students, the principal did not pay heed to their problems rather allegedly said that first they (the girls) should understand his problem and then only he would listen to their problems. The girls also alleged that the principal tweaked their cheeks.

The girls also alleged that the principal threatened that if they would reveal the incident to others, he would cut their marks in the examination.

In this matter the girls have lodged written complaint at Itamati Police Station. They have also complained the matter to the District Welfare Officer.

After getting the complaint, Police swung into action and arrested the accused Principal of the college. Medical examination of the accused Principal and the two complainant girls have been done. Following arrest, the principal has been forwarded to Court.