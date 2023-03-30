Principal accused of sexually assaulting girl in Odisha

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a principal has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a girl student in Keonjhar of Odisha.

The police have arrested the alleged accused Narayan Chandra Sapatan, the principal of Demiria Government Primary School, Telkoi Block, Keonjhar District.

According to reports, the girl student was called to the principal’s office and accused him of misconduct and sexually assaulting her.

In protest, the villagers surrounded the school. Yesterday the ABEO Subas Chandra Mohanty and police station officer Saiprabha Raut reached the spot and investigated into the matter.

The school committee and parents lodged a complaint in Telkoi police station and arrested the principal.