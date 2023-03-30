Principal accused of sexually assaulting girl in Odisha

In a shocking incident, a principal has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a girl student in Keonjhar of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
sexual assault of girl in odisha
Representational Image Credit: National Herald

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a principal has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a girl student in Keonjhar of Odisha.

The police have arrested the alleged accused Narayan Chandra Sapatan, the principal of Demiria Government Primary School, Telkoi Block, Keonjhar District.

According to reports, the girl student was called to the principal’s office and accused him of misconduct and sexually assaulting her.

In protest, the villagers surrounded the school. Yesterday the ABEO Subas Chandra Mohanty and police station officer Saiprabha Raut reached the spot and investigated into the matter.

The school committee and parents lodged a complaint in Telkoi police station and arrested the principal.

Sudeshna Panda 5600 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.