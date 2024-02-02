Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha’s Sambalpur tomorrow

Sambalpur: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is all set to visit Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Saturday. Preparations for his visit are in the final stages.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has arrived in Sambalpur today. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed at the railway station by BJP workers in Sambalpur.

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new campus of IIM Sambalpur along with laying the foundation stone for numerous developmental projects.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will also be seen attending the inauguration. After the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi will attend a public event in Remed of Sambalpur. BJP workers from five different constituencies of western Odisha- Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, and Kalahandi- will be present.

Ahead of the gathering, the venue in Remed has been closely checked by the RDC and District collector. Strict security measures are being followed. A trial run for the chopper has also been done.