Prime accused of Phiringia Police Station arson case arrested

Phulbani: The prime accused of the Phiringia Police Station arson case has been arrested by the police Phulbani town today. The arrestee has been identified as Bapi alias Biswa Ranjan Kanhar, the former sarpanch of Phiringia gram panchayat.

With the arrest of the Kanhar, the total number of arrests in this case rose to 24, informed investigating officer of the case, DSP Kamalakant Panda.

Earlier on Friday, Police DG had suspended former Phiringia Police Station inspector in charge (IIC), Tapan Nahak for negligence in duty and absence in the office. Nahak had fled from the police station during violence that took on August 5.

It is to be noted here a mob ransacked the police station and set it on fire after action against the IIC was not taken. The angry locals also thrashed some police officials including the SDPO alleging police involvement in ganja peddling in the area.

The locals including the Phiringia sarpanch apprehended a police van while smuggling the ganja. The IIC and his staff were in the vehicle. A video of the incident also went viral. Following which, they informed the concerned officials and demanded action against the IIC. However, as no action was taken against the police officer, the villagers went on a rampage.