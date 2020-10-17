Prime accused in Puri train fire gets 5 years imprisonment

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Friday sentenced prime accused Subash Ramchandran five years of imprisonment for setting fire in several train coaches at the Puri railway station in Odisha in 2015.

CJM Indu Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 75,500 on him, and directed additional 10-month imprisonment for the non-payment of the fine.

A total of 40 witnesses were examined during the trial.

The incident took place on Novemeber 12, 2015, when the fire broke out at the three coaches of Nandankanan Express, Tirupati Express and Puri-Howrah Express.

Later, Ramachandran was arrested from the spot.

