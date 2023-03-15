Primary school teachers in Odisha put strike on hold

Bhubaneswar: Odisha United Primary Teachers’ Association has put strike on hold after discussion at steering committee on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that, the next meeting to be held in first week of April.

The primary teachers association were not given permission for the strike on the Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar. The association held discussions with the steering committee.

The teachers said that the government’s decision of not allowing them to go for strike is not proper. Even though we have been agitating, the government is not paying attention to our demands, added the teachers.

