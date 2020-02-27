Primary school teacher Caught Red-handed While Taking Rs 2000 Bribe in Odisha

Primary school teacher caught red-handed while taking Rs 2000 bribe in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths detained a primary school teacher while she was accepting bribe of Rs 2,000 from a LIC agent in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Rasmiprava Satpathy. She is currently posted as Headmaster of govt primary school in Ranganisahi, Tulsipur under Dampada block in the district.

According to reports, Satpathy had demanded Rs 2,000 from the LIC agent to issue a birth certificate. Following which, the agent approached the vigilance and lodged a complaint against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, the vigilance sleuths organised a trap and caught the accused teacher while she was accepting bribe from the complainant.

Later, the vigilance officials also conducted a raid at her residence and other places belonging to the woman teacher.

Sources said, Satpathy was scheduled to retire from her service on February 29, 2020.

