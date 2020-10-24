Priest Raises Hands To Bless Little Girl, She Gives Him A High Five Instead; Watch The Viral Video

Priest Raises Hands To Bless Little Girl, She Gives Him A High Five Instead; Watch The Viral Video

An adorable video of a little girl exemplifying her innocence has gone viral on different social media platforms. Former basketball player Rex Chapman has shared the 18-second clip on his twitter handle.

The video which is breaking the internet, shows a little girl, standing beside her mother, were receiving blessing from the priest. In the meantime, when the priest raised his hand to bless the girl, she gave him a high five.

Everyone including the priest laughed after the little girl gave him a high five. However, the priest is seen trying hard to not to laugh out loud as he was saying the prayers.

Rex Chapman shared the video and captioned it as ‘Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They’re trying not to laugh. Best thing you’ll see today’.

Till now 2.5 million people have already seen the video while lakhs of them have liked and shared it.

Watch Video: