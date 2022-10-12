Prices of petrol and diesel increase in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol diesel price today
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have slightly increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.
The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increasde and are recorded at Rs 103.58 and Rs 95.13, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Boudh, 1 arrested

Business

Upcoming budget to focus on growth, says Sitharaman

Nation

Muslim man cannot force first wife to live with him: Allahabad HC

State

Odisha Vigilance Raids Properties Of Junior Clerk

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.