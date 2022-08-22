Price of vegetables soar in Odisha due to flood

Bhubaneswar: The prices of vegetables was already high but now it has increased again due to the ongoing flood in several regions of Odisha. The prices of most vegetables have soared above Rs 50 in capital city Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, due to the flood caused by the rising water level in rivers across the state after back-to-back low pressures in the Bay of Bengal caused extensive damage to the vegetable farming in different parts of the district. The flood has become a hurdle in communication between different districts, which in return has affected the supply of the vegetables to the market. And the maximum vegetables which are being brought to sold gets rotten in a short time due to the rain. That’s why the market price of vegetables has subsequently increased.

The retail sellers are selling most of the vegetables above Rs 30 in Bhubaneswar. The price of brinjal have reached Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40, while the cost of potala has reached above Rs 50 in the markets.

As a result, the consumers have expressed their discontent with market prices of vegetables and demanded to keep a control upon the prices depending on the financial situation of people.