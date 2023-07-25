State

President’s Odisha visit: Offices near HC to remain closed in Cuttack, list here

On request of Registrar General, HC of Orissa and in view of the visit of the President to Cuttack, offices near HC in Cuttack shall remain closed on July 26.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
offices closed in cuttack
File Photo

Cuttack: On request of Registrar General, High Court of Orissa and in view of the visit of the President of India to Cuttack offices near the High Court area in Cuttack shall remain closed.

Here is a list of the Offices, Banks and Post Offices that shall remain closed on July 26 (Wednesday) in Cuttack:  

1. All the offices located in the Board of Revenue Building Cuttack
2. O/o the RDC (CD), Cuttack
3. O/o the Collector, Cuttack
4. O/o the Sub-Collector, Cuttack
5. O/o the Sub-Registrar, Cuttack
6. O/o the P.D., DRDA, Cuttack
7. O/o the R.T.O., Cuttack
8. O/o the District Excise Officer, Cuttack
9. O/o the District Education Officer, Cuttack
10. O/o the Block Education Officer, Cuttack
11. O/o the Commissioner, S.T.A., Cuttack
12. O/o the District Treasury, Cuttack
13. O/o the Advocate. General., Odisha, Cuttack
14. O/o the Tahasildar, Cuttack
15. SBI, Main Branch, Collectorate Compound, Cuttack
16. Uco Bank, Collectorate Compound, Cuttack
17. Corporation Bank, located near Bar Council, Cuttack
18. State Bank of India located in the High Court Campus, Cuttack
19. Head Post Office, Chandini Chowk, Cuttack
20. Post Office, located in front of the Collectorate.
21. Post Office located in High Court campus
22. UC Office, near High Court, Odisha

You might also like
State

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Odisha on 3-day visit

State

Electrocution fear in ATM of Bhubaneswar, people panic!

State

Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath to be held on Thursday

State

Minor raped in Keonjhar, accused awarded 20 years imprisonment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans