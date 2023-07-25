President’s Odisha visit: Offices near HC to remain closed in Cuttack, list here

Cuttack: On request of Registrar General, High Court of Orissa and in view of the visit of the President of India to Cuttack offices near the High Court area in Cuttack shall remain closed.

Here is a list of the Offices, Banks and Post Offices that shall remain closed on July 26 (Wednesday) in Cuttack:

1. All the offices located in the Board of Revenue Building Cuttack

2. O/o the RDC (CD), Cuttack

3. O/o the Collector, Cuttack

4. O/o the Sub-Collector, Cuttack

5. O/o the Sub-Registrar, Cuttack

6. O/o the P.D., DRDA, Cuttack

7. O/o the R.T.O., Cuttack

8. O/o the District Excise Officer, Cuttack

9. O/o the District Education Officer, Cuttack

10. O/o the Block Education Officer, Cuttack

11. O/o the Commissioner, S.T.A., Cuttack

12. O/o the District Treasury, Cuttack

13. O/o the Advocate. General., Odisha, Cuttack

14. O/o the Tahasildar, Cuttack

15. SBI, Main Branch, Collectorate Compound, Cuttack

16. Uco Bank, Collectorate Compound, Cuttack

17. Corporation Bank, located near Bar Council, Cuttack

18. State Bank of India located in the High Court Campus, Cuttack

19. Head Post Office, Chandini Chowk, Cuttack

20. Post Office, located in front of the Collectorate.

21. Post Office located in High Court campus

22. UC Office, near High Court, Odisha