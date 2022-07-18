Presidential Elections 2022: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Casts His Vote

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik cast his vote in the Presidential Election 2022, at the State Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

The polling has begun at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm in the Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 and the next President will swear in on July 25. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24.

Notably, the BJD is supporting NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the opposition parties.

A total of 776 MPs and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections. The Rajya Sabha’s secretary general is the Returning Officer for the election.