President to travel by train in Odisha, see details here

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu will travel by train during his visit to Odisha. There is a plan to visit Rairangpur by train from Badampahar. The President will reach Baripada at around 1:55 pm in the afternoon on November 20.

On the first day of the visit, President Draupadi Murmu will attend the All India Santali Writers’ Conference at Baripada. The first citizen of the country will flag off three trains from the Badampahar station on November 21. There is a program to launch a skill development center in Khililpur, Safarghar. Later there will be a visit to SLS school and then Rairangpur Sub Divisional Post Office will be launched following its upgradation.

The first citizen of the country will travel to Rairangpur by train. She will then visit Burla of Sambalpur on November 21 at 1:20 pm. There the President will attend a number of gathering.

Later on November 22, the Preseident will attend a program at Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Iswariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. She will then leave from Jharsuguda airport to Delhi on November 22 in the morning.