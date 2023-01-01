President, PM and Odisha CM wish people a Happy New Year 2023

With the coming of the New Year, the three most important people of India have wished everyone a Happy New Year 2023.

Bhubaneswar: With the coming of the New Year, the three most important people of India have wished everyone a Happy New Year 2023.

The President of India Draupadi Murmu, has taken to her official twitter handle and wished everyone on the occasion. She has said:

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, has wished everyone on the occasion and has extended his warm wishes for all on his official Twitter handle. He has written:

The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, issued a video message on his official Twitter page and wished all on the joyous occasion of this New Year in Odia which roughly translates into,

“Happy English New Year 2023 to all. May the New Year be a year of happiness, peace, prosperity and opportunities, possibilities for all, by the grace of Lord Sri Jagannath. HappyNewYear”

