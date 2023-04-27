‘President of 40 lakh ghosts’ arrested in Odisha

Khurda: One Bipin Kumar Routray, who was in the news in Odisha recently for claiming himself as the president of over 40 lakh ghosts’ association, was arrested by police on Wednesday.

Khurda Sadar Police arrested Routray from his native Nandapur village of Khurda district based on the three warrants issued against him in 2013 and 2016.

It is to be noted here that Bipin Kumar Routray had gone viral on different social medial platforms especially in Odisha for claiming himself as the devotee of goddess Baglamukhi and narrating ghost stories to the people.

In a video, which went viral, Routray was also seen saying that he was the president of the association of more than 40 lakh ghosts. He had claimed that the ghosts went to him after he spent around 15 minutes in one of the cremation grounds and saying special mantras and offering some pujas.

The self-proclaimed president of ghosts also claimed that with his special power, he had put the entire Bhubaneswar city into darkness for more than 45 minutes.

In a viral video, he was further seen saying that the spirit of a particular person had sought his help to rest in peace.

Bipin Kumar Routray’s alleged aim to assassinate a person’s character in the name of the ghost was heavily condemned by people from different walks of life. Some people even had demanded action against him.

Acting on the three warrants issued against Routray, police arrested him and forwarded him to the court.