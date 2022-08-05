Bhubaneswar: Droupadi Murmu, at the age of 64 became the first tribal Odia woman who got elected as the President of India.

On 25th July, at 10:15 am President Murmu took an oath as the new President of India.

Twenty-two minutes later just after the oath-taking ceremony, her Facebook account was created. Thereafter, her first profile photo was uploaded at 10:37 am.

Within 10 days, she gained 6 million followers. As compared to former President Ram Nath Kovind who had 9.5 million followers till the completion of his working tenure.

Murmu’s increasing popularity gave her 6 million followers in just 10 days.

Photos of her oath-taking ceremony have been posted on the page where she has written ‘Johar’ in the pinned photos.

For this, she has been praised and got amazing responses from her followers.

It is noteworthy that, the new account of the President of India has already been verified by Facebook.