President Murmu to visit Odisha on November 10

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu is slated to visit odisha on November 10 said reports.

It is worth mentioning that Murmu will be visiting Odisha for the first time after taking oath as the President of India.

During her visit to Odisha, the President will stay at the Raj Bhawan (Governor House)in Bhubaneswar. She will also be visiting the Jagannath temple in Puri.

if reports are to be believed, the visit will be for one day only. The official information about the visit has been provided by the Rastrapati Bhawan.

It is noteworthy that, President Murmu is the first ever Odia to occupy the seat. She was sworn-in on July 25, 2022 as the President of India.