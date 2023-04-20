President Murmu to visit Odisha on May 9, 2023

Bhubaneswar: The President of India Draupadi Murmu is slated to visit Odisha on May 9, 2023 said reliable reports on Thursday.

Reports say that, the President of India will grace the 12th Convocation as Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address of Maharaja Sriram Bhanja Deo University at Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

The President will grace the 12nd Convocation of Maharaja Sriram Bhanja Deo University at 10:00am to 11:00am on May 9, 2023 at Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Detailed report and schedule on the visit of the President is yet to be received.

HERE IS THE OFFICIAL LETTER:

ALSO READ: Odisha To Train 1 Lakh Youth In Future Technologies