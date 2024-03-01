President Murmu to visit Cuttack today, to grace Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prajapita Brahmakumari School

Cuttack: President Murmu to visit Cuttack today said the schedule of her 4-day visit to Odisha. In Cuttack, she will grace the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Prajapita Brahmakumari School as the Chief Guest.

According to the schedule that has been fixed, on March 1 that is today, President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the 25th Convocation of Berhampur University in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Later, if reports are to be believed the President will visit Cuttack. She will be a part of the Prajapita Brahmakumari School Golden Jubilee Celebrations as the Chief Guest. The function will be organized in the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Cuttack said reports. It will be held on March 1 from 4:00 pm in the evening to 5:00pm.

At 3:00 pm she will go to Cuttack by road from Bhubaneswar’s Raj Bhawan. All kinds of preparations have been completed for this visit. Before the event, various departmental officials reviewed the preparations.

From the security point of view, a total of 25 platoons of the police force will be deployed. One hundred police officers will be in charge of the security arrangements. There will be four additional DCPs. There will be two commandant rank officers. There will be police presence from the route line to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.