President Murmu to arrive in Odisha today on a two-day visit

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu will arrive in Odisha today on a two-day visit. She is scheduled to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport on a special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at around 11.45 AM.

Odisha Governor Pro. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries will receive her at the airport.

The President will attend the foundation day of Jnanaprabha Mission at the Utkal Mandap in at 12.25 PM. Later at 4.5 PM she will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University, Murmu’s alma mater. She completed her intermediate and Bachelor of Arts (BA) at the University (erstwhile Rama Devi Women’s College) between 1975 and 1979. As many as 16 classmates of the President will meet her at the convocation ceremony.

Later in the evening, President Murmu will also inaugurate a banquet hall at the Governor’s residence and spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

On her second day of visit, the President will visit the Lingaraj Temple between 6.30 AM to 9 AM in the morning. She then will attend a programme at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) Cuttack before returning to Delhi.

As many as 40 platoons of police force and more than 200 officers will be deployed during her visit. Besides, as many as 14 DCP rank officers, 47 inspector rank officers and other police officials have been engaged to monitor and oversee the security arrangements.