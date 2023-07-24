President Murmu on Odisha visit, last phase of preparations underway

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha on July 25. The preparations for her visit to her home state are being reviewed, said reports on Monday.

The President is scheduled to attend a number of programs in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said reports. The security arrangements for the visit have been personally overseen by IPS officer Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi, the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

On July 27, she will attend the foundation stone ceremony of the Brahmakumari Center Light House Complex at Dasbatia area under Tamando police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The program will start at 10:45 am said reliable reports. After the Brahmakumari’s program, lunch has been organized for the President.

There are plans to attend various programs in Cuttack on 26th. First there is a program of darshan at Cuttack Chandi Temple. The President will also attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the National Law University as the Chief Guest.

Governor Professor Ganesh Lal and High Court Chief Justice Justice S Muralidhar are among the many dignitaries who will grace the program with their presence.