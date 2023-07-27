President Murmu lays foundation stone of Brahma Kumari’s Centre Lighthouse Complex

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday laid foundation stone for ‘Divine Light House’ of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya at Dasabatia, Tamando in the capital city.

She also launched its theme of the year “The Year of Positive Change” for conducting seminars and conferences.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is not just an organization, but also a social and spiritual campaign run by women.

The President said that both material and spiritual development are necessary for humanity. She added that technology is the driver of change and that change is unavoidable and necessary for development.

She also stated that materialistic changes can give us happiness, but one can attain mental peace by following the spiritual path.

She was happy to note that Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya is paving the way for spirituality through meditation and a disciplined lifestyle.