President Murmu launches Engineering books in Odia language in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The President of India Droupadi Murmu have launched Engineering books of All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) in Odia language during a special progamme at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

President Murmu also launched the Glossary of the technical term developed by CSTT in Odia Languages.

The translated books are available in portal called e-KUMBH by President Murmu. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present on the occasion.

She also suggested that education in mother tongue has been emphasised in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) has initiated that Techincal Book Writing scheme is available in nine language that is Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati Kannada, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu