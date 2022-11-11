President Murmu launches Engineering books in Odia language in Bhubaneswar

By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar: The President of India Droupadi Murmu have launched Engineering books of All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) in Odia language during a special progamme at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

President Murmu also launched the Glossary of the technical term developed by CSTT in Odia Languages.

The translated books are available in portal called e-KUMBH by President Murmu. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present on the occasion.

She also suggested that education in mother tongue has been emphasised in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

All India Council for Technical Education(AICTE) has initiated that Techincal Book Writing scheme is available in nine language that is Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati Kannada, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu

You might also like
State

2 killed in exchange of fire between SOG jawans, maoists in Koraput

State

President Droupadi Murmu visit Unit-II Capital Girls High School, interacts with…

State

Youth slips into waterfall while taking selfie in Nabrangpur

State

ED arrests Khageswar Patra, business associate of lady blackmailer Archana Nag

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.