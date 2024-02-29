President Murmu graces 53rd convocation of Utkal University, 3 get Honorary Doctorate

Bhubaneswar: President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the 53rd Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar as chief guest on Thursday.

In her convocation address, she said, “I feel honored to be an alumnus of Utkal University. Many alumni of this university have made a name for themselves and for this university by doing outstanding work in various fields not only in India but also in other parts of the world. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, Jnanapeeth Awardee Dr. Pratibha Ray, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, Union Secretary of Atomic Energy Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Shantiswaroop Bhatnagar Awardee Vedang Das Mohanty are among the alumni bearing the honor of this university.”

The President said, “Always love your mother, your motherland and your language.” Mother gave birth to us, nurtured us and introduced us to this earth, there is no one in the world whose sacrifice is greater than mother. And motherland is also celebrating us. Without the soil, water and air of our country, where is our life? Like mother and soil, mother tongue is also very important. The mother is the child’s first learner and the child learns the world in the mother’s language. Therefore, the natural development of the students will happen if they get education in their mother tongue. And learn as many languages as you can, keep your mother tongue important. School education, vocational education and even higher education should be taught in the mother tongue. The president said that children will be connected to their culture if they get education in their mother tongue.

President Murmu said that I am very happy to attend the 53rd convocation ceremony of Utkal University today. After reaching here, I am overwhelmed by the smell of this soil. I feel like I’m sitting in my own backyard. The initial efforts to establish a university in Odisha were first made by Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and Utkalmani Pandit Gopbandhu Das. However, the then Chief Minister who was then called the Prime Minister, Maharaja Krishnachandra Gajapati Narayan Dev, Pandit Nilakantha Das, Pandit Godabarish Mishra, a prominent educationist, gained prominence in 1943. On this auspicious occasion today, we pay our respects to those great men. From the day of establishment till date, this university has created a unique identity. I respectfully remember the visionaries and visionaries who contributed behind this fame. In the presence of the students, he said that today will be a memorable day for you. You graduated today. Your determination and hard work must be behind you, along with the role of your parents, guardians and teachers also play an important role. For this, I bless you and wish them all the best.

The President said that the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, laid the foundation stone of this complex in January 1958. Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, the eminent educationist and philosopher, the second President of India, inaugurated it on January 2, 1963. The University of Utah is and will continue to be one of the most important universities in the nation in terms of campus, environment, and teaching tradition. I have come to know that more than 4 thousand students are studying in PG departments of this university and more than 2 lakh students are studying in recognized colleges under the university. The number of students in this field is high. The students are in my heart, but the students have been left behind for a long time now they are awake. Students will have a role in building the nation, in the economic, social and educational sectors and in leading the nation. The University of Utah is moving forward. For effective use of technology in education, Parija library has been modernized with Wi-Fi, smart classrooms in education area. Students are enjoying these modern facilities.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Director General of India Meteorological Department Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. Satish Pai were conferred with Honoris Causa at the 53rd convocation.

Similarly, 166 students were awarded with PhD degrees and 95 students were awarded with Gold medals. Along with this, 106 students and winners of various competitions were given awards and cash prize on the occasion.

Chancellor of Utkal University and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Minister of Higher Education Atanu Sabyasachchi Nayak, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sabita Acharya, Registrar Dr. Kanhucharan Dhir among other dignitaries who took part in the Convocation programme.