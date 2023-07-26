President Murmu attends various programs across Cuttack city

Cuttack: The President of India Draupadi Murmu is presently attending the 75th foundation day celebration of Orissa High Court in Cuttack.

It is worth mentioning that the President of India reached the silver city of Cuttack in Odisha by road in a massive carcade.

Before attending the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the High Court of Odisha, the president attended a number of events in Cuttack since morning.

The President reached Cuttack and offered prayer at Maa Cuttack Chandi and the famous Cuttack Chandi mandir. She then distributed chocolates to kids near the Cuttack Chandi Mandir. This gesture was loved and adored by the children present there.

President Droupadi Murmu then visited the residence of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and paid floral tributes to his statue.

She then visited the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose museum in Cuttack and paid tribute to the great freedom fighter.

President Draupadi Murmu paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in 1999 Kargil war while addressing the valedictory session of the 75th foundation day of Orissa High Court in Cuttack.

Droupadi Murmu further said at the High Court program that all those who are connected with the Orissa High Court to work towards speedy delivery of justice and set an example for the entire country.

The President expressed her satisfaction on the fact that Orissa High Court has incorporated technological advancement in the justice delivery system.