President Murmu addresses gathering at 75th year celebrations of High Court of Orissa

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu today addressed the Valedictory function of the 75 years Celebrations of Orissa High Court in Cuttack. In her address, she said that the establishment of the Orissa High Court reflected the long-standing aspirations of the people of Odisha.

She also said that any institution that does not change with the times lags behind. She also praised the Orissa High Court for its endeavour to adapt technological developments in the justice delivery system.

President Murmu also asked all connected with Orissa High Court to work towards speedy dispensation of justice and set an example for the entire country. There is a need to deliberate on how to give justice to the backward classes and while giving justice, the principles of Mahatma Gandhi should be adhered to, she said.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized on speedy justice to all. She said many people are suffering due to delayed justice and long lives are spent in jails and the victims are also getting frustrated due to the delay in justice.

Speedy justice will help both the victims and the innocent people. Many sections of the society are not able to fight the cases. Murmu said that emphasis should be given on how to give justice to the underprivileged.

The program was attended by Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and many other dignitaries.