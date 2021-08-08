President Kovind to felicitate two freedom fighters from Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate two freedom fighters from Odisha tomorrow (August 9, Monday) on the occasion of Kranti Diwas, the Quit India Movement Day.

Kovind will felicitate freedom fighters Jitendra Pradhan of Panimora village in Bargarh district and Sarada Prasad Roy of Tulamtula villages in Bhadrak district.

Related News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik joins nation to congratulate Sindhu…

President Kovind Inspired By The Name And Meaning Of…

Both the freedom fighters will be felicitated by their respective district collectors, on behalf of the President, at their villages in the wake of COVID 19.

It is to be noted here that August 9 is observed as Kranti Diwas (Quit India Movement Day) with an aim to pay tributes to freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation.

The Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had called for the Quit India Movement on 9 August in 1942 demanding an end to British rule in India.

You might also like
State

Engineering colleges to reopen in Odisha from tomorrow

State

Truck hits bike in Odisha’s Keonjhar, Couple dies

State

Koraput coffee aroma to make entry in international market

State

Odisha to witness light to moderate rainfall over next two days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.