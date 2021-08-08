President Kovind to felicitate two freedom fighters from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate two freedom fighters from Odisha tomorrow (August 9, Monday) on the occasion of Kranti Diwas, the Quit India Movement Day.

Kovind will felicitate freedom fighters Jitendra Pradhan of Panimora village in Bargarh district and Sarada Prasad Roy of Tulamtula villages in Bhadrak district.

Both the freedom fighters will be felicitated by their respective district collectors, on behalf of the President, at their villages in the wake of COVID 19.

It is to be noted here that August 9 is observed as Kranti Diwas (Quit India Movement Day) with an aim to pay tributes to freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation.

The Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had called for the Quit India Movement on 9 August in 1942 demanding an end to British rule in India.