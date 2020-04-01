(Photo: IANS/RB)

President Kovind, PM Modi, Odisha Governor greet people of Odisha on Utkala Dibasa

By KalingaTV Bureau
63

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa.

The President wished for Odisha’s bright future and prosperity.

Modi tweeted, “Utkala Dibasa greetings to my sisters and brothers of Odisha. Praying for Odisha’s constant progress and prosperity in the times to come.”

Related News

Odisha Government Requests Centre To Provide Coronavirus…

Section 144 Imposed In Odisha’s Malkangiri Amid…

CM Naveen Extends Wishes On Utkal Divas, Asks To Refrain…

14 Feet Long King Cobra Rescued From Odisha’s…

Besides, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people on this occasion.

Prof Lal asked the people to pledge to transform Odisha into a prosperous and developed state and participate in the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

The Chief Minister remembered the legendary leaders who fulfilled the dream of formation of a separate Odisha state.

“I believe, with your support, we will emerge victorious in our ongoing fight against coronavirus,” said Patnaik.

Notably, Utkala Dibasa is celebrated every year to commemorate the formation of the state on linguistic basis on April 1, 1936.

The state government has decided not to organise any official function on the occasion due to lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak.

You might also like
State

Odisha Government Requests Centre To Provide Coronavirus Testing Kits On Urgent Basis

State

Section 144 Imposed In Odisha’s Malkangiri Amid Coronavirus Lock Down

State

CM Naveen Extends Wishes On Utkal Divas, Asks To Refrain From Celebrations Amid…

State

14 Feet Long King Cobra Rescued From Odisha’s Dhenkanal, Fear Grips Villagers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.