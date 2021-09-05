President Kovind confers 44 teachers including two from Odisha with National Awards

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday felicitated 44 selected teachers including two from Odisha with the prestigious National Teacher Award.

Two teachers from Odisha, Ashok Satpathy (Bhadrak) and Ajit Kumar Sethy (Ganjam) were honoured with the National Teachers Award, 2021.

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the teachers during a programme via video conference attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While Ashok Kumar Satpathy is posted at the Zilla Government School in Bhadrak district, Ajit Kumar Sethy is the Acting Head Teacher of Government UP School, Kanamana, Chatrapur, in Ganjam district.

The award is given to accord public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools.

Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on September 5, 1888.