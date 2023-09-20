President Droupadi Murmu wishes everyone on Nuakhai

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to all on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival

New-Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to all on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.

Taking to her X handle, Murmu wrote, “My best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the people of Odisha, on the occasion of the agrarian festival Nuakhai. The festival is celebrated amid the joy of the harvest. Nuakhai gives us the message of brotherhood and mutual harmony. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to God for the happiness and prosperity of the country and its people.”

