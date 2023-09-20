President Droupadi Murmu wishes everyone on Nuakhai

New-Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to all on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.

Taking to her X handle, Murmu wrote, “My best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the people of Odisha, on the occasion of the agrarian festival Nuakhai. The festival is celebrated amid the joy of the harvest. Nuakhai gives us the message of brotherhood and mutual harmony. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to God for the happiness and prosperity of the country and its people.”

କୃଷିଭିତ୍ତିକ ଗଣପର୍ବ ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତ ଦେଶବାସୀ, ବିଶେଷ କରି ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା ! ଧାନ ଅମଳର ଆନନ୍ଦ ଉଲ୍ଲାସ ଭିତରେ ଏହି ପର୍ବ ପାଳିତ ହୋଇଥାଏ । ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଆମକୁ ଭ୍ରାତୃତ୍ୱ ଓ ପାରସ୍ପରିକ ସୌହାର୍ଦ୍ଦ୍ୟର ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେଇଥାଏ । ଏହି ଶୁଭ ଅବସରରେ ଦେଶ ତଥା ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ନିମନ୍ତେ ମୁଁ… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 20, 2023

