President Droupadi Murmu to visit Rairakhol of Odisha’s Sambalpur district today

Sambalpur: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Rairakhol of Sambalpur district on the fourth day of her Odisha-visit.

According to the schedule, the President will arrive at the temporary helipad at Kadaligarh High School Ground at 11:45 am today. Following this, she will visit Prapti Pith in Madhupur village. Later, she will visit Santa Kavi Bhima Bhoi’s memorial in Kandhara village.

Later in the afternoon, the President is scheduled to visit Diksha Pitha in Kankadapada village and later attend a meeting scheduled to be held at a mini stadium in Rairakhol.

In order to welcome the first citizen of India, various places has been decorated with flowers. Meanwhile, in order to maintain law and order and security, five additional SPs, 23 DSPs, 62 police constables, 173 SIs and ASIs and 30 platoon forces are being deployed.

Yesterday, the President graced the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Bihar, Ganjam, Odisha. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the southern region of Odisha has a very important place not only in the history of Odisha but also in the history of India. This land is rich in education, literature, arts and crafts. Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja and Kabisurya Baladev Rath, sons of this region, have enriched Odia as well as Indian literature through their writings. This land has also been the birthplace and workplace of many freedom fighters, martyrs and public servants.

The President Droupadi Murmu also graced the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Brahma Kumaris at Cuttack yesterday.