President Droupadi Murmu to attend 25th Convocation of Berhampur University

Bhubaneswar: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu is on her four-day Odisha visit and today is the third day of her visit. Today (Friday), President Murmu is set to attend the 25th Convocation ceremony of Berhampur University in Ganjam district.

In the evening, the President will attend the Golden Jubilee program organised by the Brahmakumari Ishwariya University. Meanwhile, preparations are on full swing to welcome her. Ganjam District Collector, officials of various departments and Air Force officials have reached the Rangeilunda airstrip to supervise the arrangements.

As per the official schedule, upon her arrival at the Rangeilunda airport, the President will first visit the Biju Patnaik theatre situated within the university premises.

During the 25th convocation ceremony of the university, 43 students will be awarded Ph.D degrees while 35 toppers from different departments will be awarded Gold Medals. President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the convocation for around 40 minutes. After Brahmapur, the President will attend the Golden jubilee ceremony of Brahmakumari in Cuttack.

Tomorrow (March 2nd), President Murmu is scheduled to visit Sambalpur district and visit various places related to Santhakabi Bhimabhoi.

President Droupadi Murmu began her 4-day visit to Odisha on Wednesday. After spending the night at her residence, she visited Keonjhar. The President met a tribal community residing in the Gonasika Kadalibadi village of the Keonjhar district. Later she visit and offered prayers at the Gupta Ganga temple and the Bramhaswara temple.

The President also inaugurated a seminar in Keonjhar and addressed the students of Dharanidhar University.