President Droupadi Murmu reaches Odisha

Mayurbhanj: President Droupadi Murmu has reached her home state Odisha. She is on a three-day visit starting from today, that is Thursday. The president is scheduled to visit Rairangpur, Pahadpur and Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district during this visit.

According to the schedule, President Murmu will lay the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre at Pahadpur on May 4. Then she will visit Brahma Kumaris Centre in Hatbadra and launch the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre there.

Later, the President will attend a civic reception, which will be hosted in her honour by the Rairangpur Municipality at Rairangpur Stadium in the evening today.

On May 5, President Murmu will pay her tributes to Pt Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary. She will also visit the Similipal National Park and later on Baripada on the same day.

On the last day of her visit, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada on May 6.

The President had visited her home state twice earlier after assuming office in July 2022. It is however worth mentioning that this time, her visit will be confined to Mayurbhanj district only.