President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Odisha again in December

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Odisha again in December. The 15th president of India recently made her maiden visit to Odisha recently after assuming the highest constitutional post.

According to reports, India’s first tribal and also the second woman President is expected to visit her home state in December. However, there is no official announcement regarding this matter has been made yet.

If sources are to be believed then President Droupadi Murmu may visit her hometown Pahadpur in Mayurbhanj district on December 15.

Recently, President Murmu had come to Odisha on a two-day visit from November 10 to 11. The first citizen of the country paid a visit to the famous Jagannath temple in Puri to seek blessings of the holy trinity (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balarama, and Goddess Subhadra) on the first day of her visit.

Later, she was accorded civic reception at Raj Bhawan in capital city Bhubaneswar. The President resided in the Governor’s House on the first night of her visit. The next day, President Murmu visited Tapoban High School in Khandagiri, Unit-2 Government Girl’s High School and Kuntala Kumari Sabat Tribal Hostel on November 11.

Later, she visited Jaydev Bhawan and inaugurated the Odia textbook for engineering and a portal (e-Kumbh) in the presence of CM Naveen Patnaik. Then she flew back to New Delhi on the same day.