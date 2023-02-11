President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates 2nd Indian Rice Congress in NRRI, Cuttack

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu has inaugurated the second Indian Rice Congress in National Rice Research Center Institute (NRRI) in Bidyadharpur here on Saturday. The President landed at NRRI by helicopter. The President addressed the agricultural scientists of the country and abroad during the inauguration ceremony of teh Rice Congress. The President remained at NRRI till 12 noon.

Many honourable dignitaries including Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Honorable Guest and State Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain were also present at the event. The theme of the second Indian Rice Congress is “Changes in Rice Research: Recent Scientific Developments and the World Food Crisis”.

The international program will be held for four days till 14th February. In this Rice Congress, various topics including national food security, global food crisis, increase of rice production in changing climate will be discussed.

Security has been tightened at the National Rice Research Institute for the President’s visit. As many as 17 platoons of the police force have been deployed in Cuttack.

The President is currently on a two-day visit to Odisha and today is the last day. She will be returning to Delhi today.