Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport here this evening. She will be in Odisha for three days.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and other dignitaries received her at Bhubaneswar airport.

Soon after landing at the airport, she went to the Raj Bhawan.