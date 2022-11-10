President Draupadi Murmu to visit Odisha today

Bhubanewsar: President Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha on November 10, that is today, for two days. This will be marked as her first visit to Odisha after becoming the President of India.

She will reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 10:50 AM. She will be welcomed by the governor, chief minister, and other senior leaders of Odisha at the airport. She will also be given the guard of honour at the airport. Following this, she will depart for Puri by an airforce helicopter.

President Murmu will visit the Srimandir at Puri to see the holy trinity. The temple will be closed for the general public during this time. She will spend about 45 minutes at the temple, offering prayers to the deities. Following this, she will return to the governor house.

The president will partake in ‘Mahaprasad Sevan’ at the Raj Bhavan.

24 platoons of police force will stay active at Puri for the president’s security. This is the first visit of President Murmu after being appointed in the office. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Bhubaneswar and Puri. Over 75 platoons of police force will stay active in these two cities during her visit.