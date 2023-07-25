President Draupadi Murmu to visit Odisha today, 36 police platoons deployed

Bhubaneswar: President Draupadi Murmu has begun her three-day visit to Odisha today. Upon her arrival, she will proceed to Raj Bhavan, where she will be staying for the next three days. During her three day visit, President Murmu is scheduled to attend a number of programs in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Her itinerary for July 26 includes visiting several locations in Cuttack. These include the Cuttack Chandi temple, Madhusudan Das museum, and the birth place of Nejati Subhash Chandra Bose. Furthermore, Smt. Draupadi Murmu will also join the celebration of the 75th Foundation Day of the Orissa High Court. She will also be seen gracing the anniversary of SCB Medical College and Hospital. She will also be attending the convocation ceremony of National Law University in Cuttack.

On July 27, she will attend the foundation stone ceremony of the Brahmakumari Center Light House Complex at Dasbatia area under Tamando police limits in Bhubaneswar. Extensive security measures have been taken to ensure a smooth functioning of her visit. The security team comprises of 12 Additional Deputy Commissioners, 25 Assistant Commissioners, 40 Inspectors, and 120 sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors. Furthermore, 36 police platoons, three Quick response teams, and two tactical units will also be deployed.

This marks President Murmu’s third visit to Odisha after taking charge as the President. Her first visit to Odisha as the president was on February 10th and 11th, where she had focused on various programs in Bhubaneswar.